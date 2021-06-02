Midway High Principal Scott Mason to Become Next Harriman City Manager

Harriman Council members voted unanimously, of the 5 out of 6 members present, to begin contractual talks with their choice for the new city manger during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting. Current Midway High School Principal Scott Mason, also a Harriman native, will sit down with Mayor Wayne Best in the next few days to accept the terms of the contract he will look over to make his decision. Mason, also the older brother of former Harriman Mayor Chris Mason and now current Roane County Trustee, is expected to take the job as Manager over the town he says he loves and was raised in. Harriman Mayor Wayne Best told us the city was looking for someone from the local area, with the credentials that Mason possess. Mason was selected out of a narrow field of about 4 candidates.
