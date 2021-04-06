East Division Road to partially close for asphalt repairs this week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 6, 2021) – Oak Ridge Public Works crews want drivers to be aware of intermittent lane closures set for this week on East Division Road between the entrance to Zaxby’s and the intersection with Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Crews will be conducting asphalt replacement work and will need to close north and southbound lanes of East Division Road, meaning drivers will not be able to turn onto or out of E. Division onto the Turnpike. Drivers attempting to access Zaxby’s will need to enter from Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This work is set to take place on Wednesday or Thursday, weather-permitting, from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

