UPDATE: Harriman Councilman Frost Arrested

Harriman Councilman James Brian Frost, 49, was taken to The Roane County Jail earlier today and booked around 5am for a charge of Aggravated Assault. The Harriman Police made the arrest, according to the arrest documents. We are trying to get more info on this as we have requested information from the Harriman City Manager Kevin Helms and The Harriman Police Department. A court date was set for August. There was no bond amount mentioned in the arrest document.

The City of Harriman has issued this press release:

After consultation with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office regarding the events of April 6, 2021 involving Councilman Brian Frost, just like any other citizen Harriman City Councilman Frost is entitled to the due process of the legal system. The Harriman Police Department responded to a call for service. The officers on the scene made their determination as to their analysis of the situation and the evidence before them. The narrative in the arrest

warrant, which is of public record once it has been filed, speaks for itself.

All of the allegations made in the warrant are just that, allegations at this point. Anyone who is arrested on a criminal charge is entitled to their constitutional rights and their day in court, including the presumption of innocence until convicted.

Victims of domestic assault are encouraged to seek assistance through the District Attorney General’s Office.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Aggravated Assault 04-06-2021 General Sessions Stevens 08-03-2021 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100

