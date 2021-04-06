Geraldine Wilson Hall, Joyner

Geraldine Wilson Hall, age 67 of Joyner passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home.

She attended Big Mountain Baptist Church and was a true “volunteer” at heart. She had worked for many years as manager of the Unicorn Fund where she enjoyed helping anyone in need.

Previously, she owned and operated Hall’s Grocery in Stephens. She loved her family deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Hall and Parents, Carl and Wilma Wilson.

She is survived by her two sons, Jason and wife Amanda Hall of Joyner and Jeremy and wife Julie Hall of Knoxville.

Grandchildren, Jordan, Hevan, Destiny, Angel, Serenity, Michael Dean and Tyler Hall

Sisters, Renea McMahan and husband David of Oliver Springs and Kim Duncan and husband Jody of Beech Fork;

Brothers, Eddie Wilson and wife Becky of Clinton and Troy Wilson of Stephens;

And several nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Stephens. Bro. Lonnie Lowe will officiate.

To leave a note for Geraldine’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

