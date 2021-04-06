Abraham Z. Wallace, Lafollette (formerly of Clinton)

Abraham Z. Wallace, age 42, of Lafollette, Tennessee, formerly of Clinton, TN, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Lafollette, Tennessee. Abraham enjoyed four-wheeling with his brother and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was a very hard worker and had a great sense of humor. Abraham enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Johnny and Viola Wallace, James and Dean Lowe.

He is survived by his parents Ronald Wallace and Victoria of Clinton, TN. His sons, Adam and Ethan Wallace of Oak Ridge, TN. His daughters, Sarah and Daisy Wallace of Oak Ridge, TN. Brother, Ronald Wallace (Chelsie) of Clinton, TN. Sisters, Stacy Phillips (Michael) of Clinton, TN; Carrie Woodruff (James) of Ft. Bragg, NC; Kimberly Wallace of Clinton, TN. Wife, Sonya Brotherton (Wallace); step-children, Ariel and Jordan Douglas. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The receiving of family and friends will be held at The Chapel in Jones Mortuary on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Reverend Glen Day officiating. Interment will be held at Red Hill Baptist Cemetery on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

