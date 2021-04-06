John Wayne McDaniel, Roane County

John Wayne McDaniel, lifelong resident of Roane County, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 4th, 2021 following a long illness. Born to Arthur & Minnie Belle McDaniel on 01/02/1958, he was the last of 8 kids. He was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church where he taught RA’s and GA’s for several years. John worked in the automotive industry for many years before becoming disabled. John loved being a kid and volunteering, coaching little league football and was V.P. of Harriman Football Booster Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, cruising, woodworking, traveling, and spoiling his grandchildren (Zoe and Ayden). The family would like to thank Adoration Hospice Service for their kindness and support in this difficult time, especially Gayla, Susan, Charlotte, Peggy, and Maureen. He is preceded in death by his parents: Arthur & Minnie Belle McDaniel; Brothers: James & Carl McDaniel; Sisters: Virginia Detrick & Betty Hurst. He is survived by:

Wife of 44 wonderful years: Susie (Lea) McDaniel of Harriman, TN

Sons: Steven McDaniel (Emily) of Harriman, TN

Franklin McDaniel (Jessica) of Harriman, TN

Grandkids: Zoe & Ayden

Brother: Paul McDaniel of Sweetwater, TN

Sister: Della Barnes of Rockwood

Barbara Smith of Harriman, TN

Very special cousin: Tommy McDaniel (Debbie) of Florida

Special Nephew: Denny Smith

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9th, 2021 from 6:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 with chaplain Maureen Fryer officiating. Evans Mortuary Is serving the family of Mr. John Wayne McDaniel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

