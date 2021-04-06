Charlotte Light Hamby, Rockwood

Charlotte Light Hamby, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born on February 3rd, 1938 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood and also participated in their Joy Fellowship group. As a child and young woman, she studied dance and loved to perform. Musicals were her favorite kind of movie and she was always humming a tune. She was not one to sit still, she was always on the go- ready for an adventure to another country, a bus trip with her dear friend Lillie or just up the road to Knoxville. She ventured to many foreign countries, but Switzerland was her all-time favorite. She loved going to the beach and there are lots of fond memories of family trips to the seashore. She loved to shop with her daughters and granddaughters and her good friend Molly. Gatlinburg was a favorite shopping destination for them. She was such a giving person; always looking to brighten someone else’s day with a treasure she had found. She is preceded in death by her Mother: Helen Tyson; Husbands: William Anton Hamby, Lester True, and Jim Hamby. She is survived by:

Daughters: Melissa Ashby (Kyle) of Winchester, TN

Kim Smith (Scotty) of Rockwood, TN

Stepchildren: Tony Hamby (Kathy) of Bronson, Florida

Joy Hamby of Cookeville, TN

Grandchildren: Carter Ashby (June), Rachel Ashby, and Jackson Ashby, Sydney Smith, Maddie Smith, and Peyton Robinette

Sister-in-law: Marjorie Burdette of Rockwood, TN

Special Friends: Lillie Newcome of Kingston, TN

Betty Hensley of Knoxville, TN

Molly Richards of Kingston, TN

Martha Houston of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 5th, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Charlotte Light Hamby.

