Barbara A. Burton, Westel community

Barbara A. Burton (formerly Vinson) the oldest of Eleven (11) children, mother of One (1) and beloved grandmother of Two (2) children who were the joy of her life, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Ms. Burton resided in the Westel community for most of her adult life. She was an adored teacher at Pine View Elementary School until her retirement. Barbara loved to read and enjoy her beautiful yard – mowing and gardening until just recently. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clyde & Ruby Vinson; Sister: Edyth Burton; Brothers: Gordon, Rudolph, and Bill Vinson

Barbara is survived by Five (5) siblings in the Red Boiling Springs area – Garry Vinson (Nancy), Sarah Newberry (Carlos), Pat Burton (David), Abbey Crowe (Gary) and Ann Perdue. She is also survived by her son, Benjamin S. Burton of Knoxville and by her grandchildren Max and Elyse Burton and their Mother, Jennifer M. Burton of Knoxville as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 18th, 2021 from 2:00-4:00pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm ET.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine View Elementary School (349 Daysville Road, Rockwood, TN 37854) in honor of Barbara Burton.

