Evelyn Eskridge, Rockwood

Mrs. Evelyn Denise Matlock Frazier Eskridge, age 54 of Rockwood, passed away April 4, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Phillippi Primitive Baptist Church and NAACP. Mrs. Evelyn loved her family unconditionally. Anyone that knew her, knew that she had the biggest heart.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Barbara Ann Bazel Matlock

One brother: Victor Laroma Matlock

One sister: Marilyn Bazil

And both sets of her grandparents: Ruthie Mae and Fred Hughes and Samuel and Annie Bazel

She is survived by her husband: Jerry Eskridge

One daughter: Jaquelyn Denise Frazier

Two sons: Tyvon Lamuel Frazier and Jerry Dwayne Eskridge

Two grandsons: Lyndon and Tayln Preston

Two granddaughters: Kishayln LaCharm Pennington and Jerrae Eskridge

Her Dad and Mom: Jack and Rebecca Matlock

Two sisters: Ruthie Ann Boea and her husband Chris of Snellville, GA and Amanda Renee Ray and her husband Anterrio of Harriman, TN

And a host of Aunts, Uncles, other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Evelyn’s memory to either the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org or by mail at Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037 or to your favorite charity.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Eskridge family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

