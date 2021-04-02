Loretta Holbrook, Andersonville

Loretta Holbrook, born March 19,1946, in Knox, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home in Andersonville, TN. She enjoyed playing cards, watching Survivor, and eating her Chocolate. Loretta was a member of Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church.

Loretta is proceeded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Henderson of Knox, Kentucky; brothers, Tom Henderson of Knox, Kentucky, Pete Henderson of Knox, Kentucky, Charles Henderson of Knox, Kentucky, Sam Henderson of Knox, Kentucky; sisters Bertha Jean Henderson of Knox, Kentucky, Joann Jackson of Knox, Kentucky; Daughter Lisa Castillo of Andersonville, TN; family by marriage, Janice Holbrook, Donald Holbrook, Donald Holbrook Jr, Paul Holbrook, and Morris Holbrook.

She is Survived by her Husband of 55 Years, Cordell Holbrook of Andersonville, TN; daughter Penny Humphrey of Andersonville, TN; son in law Daniel Castillo of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Booth (Chris) of Harriman, TN, Beau Castillo (Hannah) of Andersonville, TN, Sierra Castillo of Andersonville, TN; great-grandchildren, Holly Richardson, Brooklynn Booth; close friend to Loretta, Brazil Smithwick.

Services will be private with family only at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church on April 10, 2021 at 2pm. A private interment will be at the Holbrook Cemetery in Andersonville, Tennessee

