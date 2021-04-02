Hargett touts state Safe at Home program

Brad Jones

At the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants to remind Tennesseans about Safe at Home, the free statewide address confidentiality program for victims of sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse. 

“In the two years since we launched Safe at Home, we have helped hundreds of individuals and families protect themselves from becoming victims again by protecting their address,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to take advantage of this free program.”

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

The first step to participate in Safe at Home is to complete an application with one of our partner agencies. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee.  Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes.

Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment. A list of partnering agencies can be found on our website www.SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit www.SafeAtHomeTN.com, or call 615-253-3043.

