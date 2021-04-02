O.S. Council Meets in Executive Session to Discuss Termination of Police Chief

The Oliver Springs Town Council met Thursday night (April 1st) with only one item on their agenda and that was to go into executive session with their Attorney Tom McFarland to discuss the termination of now former Police Chief Kenneth Morgan. Morgan was fired last Thursday by Mayor Omer Cox, and acccording to McFarland, has sent a letter to the city disputing the claims as to why he was fired, and wants a hearing before the council. When the council came out of executive session, Mayor Cox told members of the audience what they discussed and said he needed a motion to set up a time for the hearing. A motion was made by member Stiltner and seconded by member Denton. The motion was passed by all members present as 2 members were not in attendance that being Jeff Bass and Robert Miller. The date to hear Morgan’s appeal is set for April 22nd at 7pm a Town Hall. The meeting will be open to the public. Morgan was dismissed for allegations of misconduct, insubordination and falsifying records, citing an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate. He had served as chief for nearly 20 years.

