Old Airport Road in Rockwood Closed For Now

Dudley Evans 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Old Airport Road heading up the mountain from Rockwood, is closed again effective Wednesday afternoon. Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson told us via text that he made the decision to close the road again due to several sinking portions in the road due to heavy rains in the past several days. He stated his crews will be back up there Monday to better evaluate the roads condition and wanted to say he apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause residents on the mountain who use the roads access to Rockwood. The road has seen several stints of closures in the past and it’s future to remain open may be at stake this time . We will keep you informed as we learn more.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Free Medical Clinic has COVID vaccine appointments 108 active cases in Anderson County

Both locations of the Free Medical Clinic in Harriman and Oak Ridge are scheduling appointments …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: