Old Airport Road in Rockwood Closed For Now

Old Airport Road heading up the mountain from Rockwood, is closed again effective Wednesday afternoon. Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson told us via text that he made the decision to close the road again due to several sinking portions in the road due to heavy rains in the past several days. He stated his crews will be back up there Monday to better evaluate the roads condition and wanted to say he apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause residents on the mountain who use the roads access to Rockwood. The road has seen several stints of closures in the past and it’s future to remain open may be at stake this time . We will keep you informed as we learn more.

