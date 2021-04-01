8th District Drug and Crime Task Force Shut Down

Jared Effler, 8th Judicial District Attorney General

The Eighth Judicial Drug Task Force has been forced to dissolve in its current form due to a lack of funding, according to 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

The final day of operation for the unit that is comprised of local, state and federal officials that investigated drug related crimes in Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties, was Thursday, March 31st.

While the Task Force did receive some grant funding, the bulk of its operational budget came from the seizures of money, vehicles, firearms and other property from suspected drug dealers. Effler’s office conducted an audit earlier this year and found that the task force was operating beyond its means, and asked the State Comptroller’s Office to review the findings, which they did, and confirmed that these funding sources are not adequate to support the operation.

A backup of cases in state and federal courts as well as a change in procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic exposed what Effler called the “vulnerability of self-funded operations.”

“In the next few weeks, we will begin the implementation of a new strategy to work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal distribution of drugs in our area,” Effler said. “This has been a challenging year for law enforcement and the criminal justice system. We must always be able to refocus and adapt in our pursuit of justice.”

Statement From Sheriff Robbie Goins on DTF Closure

“I am saddened by the closure of the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force. I understand the District Attorney’s Office budget concerns over continuing to operate their task force. My office faces budget issues on a daily basis. However, as long as I am the Sheriff of Campbell County our deputies will be hard at work keeping our streets clean. On Monday, I was personally on scene of a narcotics search warrant in Jellico that will be crucial to combatting drugs in our northern community.

While we have worked closely with the Drug Task Force over the past several years, my office has maintained a separate Narcotics Unit that will continue to be knocking on the doors of drug dealers across this county. Just today, our staff met to address concerns to strengthen our narcotics unit to replace the hole left by the closure of the Drug Task Force. Drug dealers in Campbell County need to understand that they will not remain open for business and I will be working to keep our good, law-abiding citizens safe.”

