Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet Tonight

Brad Jones 12 hours ago

The Oliver Springs Town Council is scheduled to meet this evening at Town Hall at 7pm. The only item on their agenda under new business is to go into executive session, where they are allegedly going to discuss with the city attorney their next direction after having to terminate the police chief.

The Water Board which is comprised of council members meets first at 6:30 followed by the regular council meeting.

We will be at the meeting and will bring you the latest on the meetings outcome. It should be noted that the media is not allowed to go into the executive session, so whatever is discussed unless it is voted on would not be made public as far as their discussions.

