Free Medical Clinic has COVID vaccine appointments 108 active cases in Anderson County

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Both locations of the Free Medical Clinic in Harriman and Oak Ridge are scheduling appointments for residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane counties to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, although right now, appointments are only available in Oak Ridge. While COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any adult 16 or older in Tennessee, the Moderna vaccine is only approved for adults ages 18 and up.

If you are over the age of 18 and would like to schedule an appointment with the Free Clinic, go to https://www.fmcor.org/ and the clinic will be in contact with you about appointment times. Appointments are limited.
You can also call the Harriman clinic location at 865-234-6053 or the main number in Oak Ridge at 865-483-3904 for the next available appointment. The appointment for the all-important second dose will automatically be set at the
first appointment.

There is no charge for anyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning (April 1st), the next first shot appointment availabilities are at the Oak Ridge clinic on Saturday, April 10th, from 8 am to 12 noon.

There are also availabilities in Oak Ridge on Thursday, April 15th, between 3 and 6 pm, and on Friday, April 16th, from 8 am to noon.

Currently there are 108 active Covid-19 cases in Anderson county out of a total of 8454 cases since the pandemic started. 165 people have died with COVID-19. So far 28.6% of Anderson Countians have received one dose of the vaccine while 15.8% have had 2 shots.

In Roane County where a mask mandate ended last night, there are 31 active cases out of a total of 6069 and 100 deaths. In Roane 22.6% of the population has been given one dose of the vaccine while 12.6% have had both shots.

Morgan county out of 2393 total cases still has 44 active cases with 39 deaths. 28.3% of Morgan County’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine while 15.9% Morgan Countians have been fully vaccinated.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Oliver Springs Town Council is scheduled to meet this evening at Town Hall at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: