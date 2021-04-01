Free Medical Clinic has COVID vaccine appointments 108 active cases in Anderson County

Both locations of the Free Medical Clinic in Harriman and Oak Ridge are scheduling appointments for residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane counties to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, although right now, appointments are only available in Oak Ridge. While COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any adult 16 or older in Tennessee, the Moderna vaccine is only approved for adults ages 18 and up.

If you are over the age of 18 and would like to schedule an appointment with the Free Clinic, go to https://www.fmcor.org/ and the clinic will be in contact with you about appointment times. Appointments are limited.

You can also call the Harriman clinic location at 865-234-6053 or the main number in Oak Ridge at 865-483-3904 for the next available appointment. The appointment for the all-important second dose will automatically be set at the

first appointment.

There is no charge for anyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning (April 1st), the next first shot appointment availabilities are at the Oak Ridge clinic on Saturday, April 10th, from 8 am to 12 noon.

There are also availabilities in Oak Ridge on Thursday, April 15th, between 3 and 6 pm, and on Friday, April 16th, from 8 am to noon.

Currently there are 108 active Covid-19 cases in Anderson county out of a total of 8454 cases since the pandemic started. 165 people have died with COVID-19. So far 28.6% of Anderson Countians have received one dose of the vaccine while 15.8% have had 2 shots.

In Roane County where a mask mandate ended last night, there are 31 active cases out of a total of 6069 and 100 deaths. In Roane 22.6% of the population has been given one dose of the vaccine while 12.6% have had both shots.

Morgan county out of 2393 total cases still has 44 active cases with 39 deaths. 28.3% of Morgan County’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine while 15.9% Morgan Countians have been fully vaccinated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

