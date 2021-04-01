Recovery of stolen car leads to drug charges

DEWEY N. ANDERSON, III

The recovery of a stolen car last week resulted in a man’s arerst on theft and drug charges, according to a release from the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

Officials say that Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McGhee contacted Task Force agents on Wednesday, March 24th after finding, and recovering, a stolen car at a home off of West Broad Street in Clinton that contained what the release called “several items of drug evidence,” that included what is believed to be suspected fentanyl compound, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected MDMA, and suspected Oxycodone.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Dewey Anderson III of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with four charges related to the possession and sale of narcotics, as well as a charge of Theft over $10,000 and another of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $226,000.

In the press release, District Attorney Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated, “I am proud of the teamwork exhibited by the Anderson County Sheriff’s office and the Crime Task Force. We have a good team in Anderson county that makes our community safer.”

Sheriff Russell Barker of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Fentanyl is a deadly drug which contributes to overdoses. A seizure such as this helps to save lives by removing such a drug from the streets of Anderson County.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime.

All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending crime lab results.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.

