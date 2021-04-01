Recovery of stolen car leads to drug charges

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

DEWEY N. ANDERSON, III

The recovery of a stolen car last week resulted in a man’s arerst on theft and drug charges, according to a release from the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

Officials say that Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McGhee contacted Task Force agents on Wednesday, March 24th after finding, and recovering, a stolen car at a home off of West Broad Street in Clinton that contained what the release called “several items of drug evidence,” that included what is believed to be suspected fentanyl compound, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected MDMA, and suspected Oxycodone.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Dewey Anderson III of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with four charges related to the possession and sale of narcotics, as well as a charge of Theft over $10,000 and another of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $226,000.

In the press release, District Attorney Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated, “I am proud of the teamwork exhibited by the Anderson County Sheriff’s office and the Crime Task Force. We have a good team in Anderson county that makes our community safer.”

Sheriff Russell Barker of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Fentanyl is a deadly drug which contributes to overdoses. A seizure such as this helps to save lives by removing such a drug from the streets of Anderson County.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime.

All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending crime lab results.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Oliver Springs Town Council is scheduled to meet this evening at Town Hall at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: