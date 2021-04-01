Patricia Ann Gann, Oliver Springs

Patricia Ann Gann, age 78 of Oliver Springs, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 26, 1943 and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Pat worked for over 20 years as a beautician and years ago sold Tupperware. She was so successful in her Tupperware sales that she became the Regional Sales Manager of our area. Later, she worked at EG&G but despite her success, she was most proud of her title as mother, wife, and grandmother. Her grandchildren called her “Nannie Pat” and they loved her dearly. Pat had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, canning, quilting, and antiquing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoover Gann; parents, Hugh and Margaret Justice; son, Eurel Bryan Grizzle; brothers, Billy Justice, Marvin Justice, and Ralph Justice.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca Ann Day and Donald Kevin Grizzle; step-daughter, Kathy Moore; brothers, Tommy Justice and Donald Justice; sisters, Eleanor Justice and Reblou Farmer; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Grizzle, Matthew (Rachel) Grizzle, Elijah Grizzle, Madison Grizzle, Jennifer (Aaron) Keys, Melinda (Ryan) Day, Jesse Grizzle; great-grandchildren, Elliott Lyle Grizzle, Preston Adalyn Keys, and Leah Keys; mother of grandkids (Joshua, Matthew, Elijah, and Madison), Kimberly Zackoski; special friends, Jeff Parrott and Maurice Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastors Jeff Parrott and Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gann family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

