Debbi Hood, 64

Debbi Hood, age 64, entered her heavenly home on March 29, 2021.

She was a member of Coalhill Baptist Church, she enjoyed crocheting, arranging flowers, coloring, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, James Van Assche and Joan Van Assche; by grandchildren, Christopher and Haylee Adams; father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Jean Hood; sister-in-law, Cindie Bingamon; nephew and niece, Steven Brown and Tisha Brown.

Survived by children, Chris Adams of Tampa, FL., Heather (Richard) Jackson, Jeni Phillips, Bradley (Victoria) Hood all of Coalfield. Her grandchildren, Trevor, Anistasia, Micah (Savannah), Jenises, Tailor, Elizabeth, Destanie, Will, Dalton, Levi, Maverick, Mariah, Kolton, Kayden and Elyjah. Handpicked grandchildren, Travis, Gracie, Timothy, Andrew, and Jacob; sister, Karen (Jim) Kulman; brother, Ray (Sherry) Van Assche; special family, Richard and Felicia Hood; brother-in-law, Randy (Mary Ann) Hood; sisters-in-law, Pam Harmon and Michelle (James) Christofalos; niece, Nicole Christofalos as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 2, 2021 between the hours of 11 -1 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral will be held at 1:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Chris Bumbalough officiating. Burial service will follow funeral service at Coalhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hood family. www.sharpfh.com

