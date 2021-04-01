CNS and Manhattan Legacy Service sign DOE Mentor-Protégé agreement

Arrangement will include business and technical assistance

Consolidated Nuclear Security President and CEO Michelle Reichert signs the Mentor-Protégé Agreement with Manhattan Legacy Services as Diana West, president and founder of Manhattan Legacy Service, observes.

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— No one is happier about Consolidated Nuclear Security’s latest Department of Energy Mentor-Protégé Program agreement than Diana West, president and founder of Manhattan Legacy Service. She also understands the opportunity this agreement provides for the small business she founded in 2016.

The two-year agreement provides a mechanism for CNS to work with Manhattan Legacy Service and provide nonfinancial assistance. This assistance may include engineering and technical advice and business and financial management guidance in addition to introducing the company to other DOE contractors and small businesses.

These agreements are designed to enhance the protégé’s business and technical capabilities, foster long-term business relationships between these small businesses and DOE prime contractors, and increase the overall number of small businesses receiving awards. West’s company is the third small business to ink such an agreement with CNS, which manages and operates Y-12 National Security Complex and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Small business supports national mission

Before signing the agreement, CNS President and CEO Michelle Reichert praised the arrangement as beneficial to both the protégé and the mentor. She said, “We provide counsel and technical assistance while they help us deliver our national security mission.”

“We rely on small businesses to help propel our operations forward,” continued Reichert. “They are the engines of innovation that we trust to develop technologies, augment our staff as needed, and provide the vast array of support necessary to keep our large and complex site operating in support of the needs of the nation.”

CNS’s Bill Barrett will serve as the mentor working directly with Manhattan Legacy Service, which is an opportunity he enjoys. “Manhattan Legacy Service is a superb mission partner that brings its operational skillset to support Consolidated Nuclear Security and Y-12’s mission,” he said.

More than a name

Manhattan Legacy Service already has a bit of a legacy through its president and founder, West. “I started at Y-12 49 years ago. I retired after 30 years, worked for three subcontractors, and then started Manhattan Legacy Service in 2016,” she said. Her business now has 29 employees and offers professional services in facilities operations, engineering and design, construction management, and computer programming services.

“When naming the company, I chose Manhattan from the Manhattan Project, and I looked up the definition of legacy. The definition was ‘software that is difficult to replace because of its wide usage.’ I think that can apply to people, too, and that’s what our company is about—sharing our knowledge.” Now CNS and mentor Bill Barrett look forward to sharing knowledge with Manhattan Legacy Service to help their business grow. The legacy of sharing knowledge will continue.

