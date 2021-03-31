ADFAC’s Egg Spectacular Offers 50/50 Raffle

Egg tickets on sale now – drawing 5pm 4/10/21

Aid To Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties – ADFAC is hosting a new “egg-citing’ event April 10, 2021 aimed to raise necessary funds for ADFAC and give an ‘eggs-tra’ lucky winner half the net sales. The more tickets are sold, the higher the winner’s jackpot will be!

It’s no yolk – someone WILL win a bunch of cash by participating in the ADFAC Egg Spectacular!

Each $5 “Egg” is a raffle ticket that provides one chance to win a prize/prizes. The Grand Prize Winner will receive 50% of the net ticket sales while the remaining 50% will go towards supporting ADFAC’s mission in our community. In addition, two runners-up will receive non-cash prizes.

The LIVE raffle drawing will occur on 4/10/21 at 5:00 PM via ADFAC’s new YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxBr_jkDC4L6AsBzB3Vgrg

Egg ticket purchases can be made through PayPal (https://tinyurl.com/ADFAC-EGG) and Venmo (@ADFAC). These links are available on ADFAC’s website: https://adfac.org/. In addition, cash/check purchases may be made by mailing to ADFAC Egg Spectacular, PO Box 5153, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-5953 but MUST be received by Friday, 4/9/21 to be eligible.

Many thanks to the following ADFAC friends who created promotional videos available on ADFAC social media pages:

Bear Stephenson

Marc & Kim – Star 102.1

ORHS Wildcats for Change

Tara & Brian Kneiser

Oak Ridge Preschool

Jim Dodson

Southern Bliss

Leslie England

Janelle Arthur

ADFAC would also like to thank the inaugural volunteer Egg Spectacular committee for their many hours of enthusiastic planning: Sasha Benjamin, Brad Jones, Mia Mauk Olson, Jane Palmer, & Cande Seay and special sponsors: BBBTV and Cande & David Seay.

The ADFAC Egg Spectacular is a state-approved 50/50 raffle fundraising event.

Purchasers will not receive a physical egg. Must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

ADFAC is a local nonprofit organization providing multiple programs designed to assist area families in need on their unique paths to stability and self-sufficiency. ADFAC’s variety of services includes rent and utility assistance, coaching and referrals, home repairs, new home builds and school supplies for Pre-K- 12 students.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

