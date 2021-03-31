Clarence “Lance” Packer III, Knoxville

Clarence “Lance” Packer III, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born March 24, 1952 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Clarence and Lena Joyce Packer. Throughout his life he loved collecting coins, guns, and pocket knives.

He is survived by his daughter, Jaclyn Packer Anderson; special caregiver, Beverly Webber of Clinton; special friend, Kathy Prater.

The family his honoring his wishes and there will be no services held on Clarence. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

