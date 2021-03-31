Reba Dean Hamlin Lay, Rocky Top

Reba Dean Hamlin Lay, born September 27,1932, in Holly Hill, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Rocky Top, TN. Reba married James Randal Lay on January 20, 1951 and was a faithful wife and mother. Reba loved church, singing, and serving in any way she was needed at Lighthouse Church of God. She was a lover of life and always ready for a new adventure, traveling to Jamaica and Israel for mission work. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and baking and cooking. She worked many years sewing in factories and later worked cooking in restaurants, finally retiring from Glens Pizza and grill in Rocky Top, TN at age 80.

Reba was preceded in death by infant son Carl Glen Lay; brother, Eugene Hamlin; sister, Christine Chaney.

She is survived by husband of 70 years, James Lay of Rocky Top, TN and four children, James Linvell Lay II and wife Wilma of Rocky Top, TN, Janice Bailey and husband Roy of Clinton, TN, Lewie Lay and wife Regenia of Andersonville, TN and Kara Lehman and husband Paul of Powell, TN. Reba also leaves behind eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren ,and longtime friend, Verna Day of Andersonville, TN and a host of friends and family who will miss her warm smile and endless love.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6-8pm with funeral service to follow at 8pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Pastor Estel Sharp and Pastor Glen Day officiating. Her burial will be 11am on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens Claxton, TN.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

