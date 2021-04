Ryan Scott McKamey, 26

Ryan Scott McKamey, age 26, passed away suddenly, on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Campbell County. He loved Making Music, Sports Cars, working on cars, nature photography,, he was a big prankster. He dearly loved his grandmother Nancy McKamey. Also his wife, children and mother.

He is proceeded in death by his sister, Heather McKamey.

Ryan is survived by his father, Scott Edward McKamey; mother, Charlotte Anderson; wife, Jennifer McKamey; son, Zackery McKamey; daughters, Deitra Smith, Nerissa McKamey,; sisters, Ashley Lloyd, and Hannah Barber



All services are private per the family’s wishes. Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest