Chase Austin Lawson, 27, Rockwood

Chase Austin Lawson, age 27, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born October 11, 1993 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He formerly attended the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. Chase was a member of the Western Tribal Band of the Cherokee. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was a great Dad and the “Superman of Daddy’s”. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chares and Carolyn Cofer, and Lee Ray Lawson.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Rea’Lyn Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Paizley Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Mother: Angela Dawn Cofer of Stilwell, OK

Step-Father: Charles Robert “Red” Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Lee Ray Lawson (Christa Martin) of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Tylor Lawson of Stilwell, OK

Sister: Rebecca Cofer Glenn of Stilwell, OK

Grandmother: Darliene Hatfield of Stilwell, OK

Wife: Alexus Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Chelsey Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Second Mother: Kathy Stegall of Rockwood, TN

Best Friend / Brother: Tyler Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Uncles: Billy Sunday of Stilwell, OK

Scott Sunday of Stilwell, OK

Aunt: Cindy Moak of Rockwood, TN

Uncle: Rodney Wilson of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Lee Rey Lawson officiating. Cremation arrangements will follow. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Chase Austin Lawson.

