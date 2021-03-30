Melinda Gail Beason Pickard, 41

Melinda Gail Beason Pickard, age 41, a resident of Rockholds, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born January 6, 1980 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her father, Brian Beason.

Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law:Zoey & Elisha Slatton of Rockwood, TN Grandparents:Thomas & Peggy Ford of Harriman, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being held. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Melinda Gail Beason Pickard.

