Erma Jo Tilley, Dalton, GA (formerly of Rockwood)

Erma Jo Tilley, age 71 of Dalton, GA, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at the Tennova North Medical Center in Powell. She was born on February 21, 1950 in Crossville, TN. She attended Rockwood High School and later worked as a waitress in several of the local restaurants. She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter R. & Mary Ellen Tilley; Siblings: Louise Goldberg & Jimmy Tilley. She is survived by:

Children: Dawn Mitchell

Melissa Miles

Siblings: Emma Powers

Bobby Tilley

Grandchildren: Duane Bryson

Cody Miles

Brittney Miles

Monica Mitchell

Katie Mitchell

Olivia Mitchell

6 great grandchildren

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation Arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Erma Jo Tilley.

