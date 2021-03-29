Sam Heiser, Powell

Sam Heiser passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on the morning of March 27, 2021. His wishes were fulfilled; he passed on the same family farm that he was born on in Powell TN to the late Charles and Rena Heiser on 12/6/1933.

Enlisted in the Marines in 1952, he embodied the motto of Semper Fi his entire life. Always faithful. During his service to his country, he was a guard during the exchange of prisoners. He was awarded numerous medals and served honorably.

Sam retired from HPUD after 41 years. During his employment and after retiring, he drove a school bus for Powell and Copper Ridge schools and after-hours athletics and band. His shining personality made him a beloved bus driver to all his “kids.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved daughter Cathy Diane. Brothers: Franklin, John, Raymond, James. Sister; Alma.

Survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Sarah Faustine. Sister; Mary (Coy) Sharp. Children; Mike Ridge and companion Debbie Fair, Elizabeth (Allen) Monroe. Grandchildren; Jennifer (Mike) Tipton, April (Trey) Lane, Samantha (Nathan) Parker, grandson he helped to raise Tim (Alicia) Ridge, Mikey (Teresa) Ridge, Douglas Ridge, Adam (Lauren) Fair. Great grandchildren; Emily, Layla, AnnaGrace, Kennedy, Austin, Caleb, Ryan, Sterling, Jonathan, Hendrix, Carson, DJ. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 4-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating. Sam’s interment will be held at the Heiser Family Cemetery, 2318 West Copeland Drive, Powell, TN on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12noon with full military honors presented by, Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

