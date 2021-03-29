Ellen Parks Martin, Kingston

Ellen Parks Martin, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare of Turkey Creek. She was born September 18, 1942 in Roane County. She had worked as a seamstress at the Roane Hosiery Mill and also at Palm Beach. Ellen enjoyed shopping and cooking but her main joy came from playingwith her great grandbaby. Preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Ridge; second husband, Edgar Martin; parents, Ernest & Arvenia Crabtree Parks; brothers, Joe Paul “Bubby” Parks and Kenneth Parks.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Tonya Ridge of Kingston

Grandson Jeffrey Moore & wife, Tiffany

Great-grandson Luke Moore

Brothers Tommy Parks & wife, Kathy of Kingston

James Parks & wife, Gail of Kingston

Gary Parks & wife, Janice of Kingston

Sister Barbara Jean Hart of Lenoir City

Special Friend Bill Ratliff of Westel

Dear Friends Diane Badlin and Ann Mize

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and service times will be announced once the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

