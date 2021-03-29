A Cumberland County Traffic Stopped landed a Rockwood Woman in Jail

A traffic stop for speeding on Westel Road in Cumberland County over the weekend landed the driver in jail on a drug charge. A deputy pulled over 27-year-old Ashlee Jade Hill-Grigg of Rockwood who reportedly admitted to having meth in a bag inside her purse. The report states the bag also contained several used and unused syringes. She was arrested for manufacture and delivery of the drug.

