A Cumberland County Traffic Stopped landed a Rockwood Woman in Jail

A traffic stop for speeding on Westel Road in Cumberland County over the weekend landed the driver in jail on a drug charge. A deputy pulled over 27-year-old Ashlee Jade Hill-Grigg of Rockwood who reportedly admitted to having meth in a bag inside her purse. The report states the bag also contained several used and unused syringes. She was arrested for manufacture and delivery of the drug.
