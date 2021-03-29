WYSH hit by lightning, limps into new week

Due to damage caused by lightning, WYSH is operating on a somewhat limited capacity, as the lightning took out their satellite receivers, internet, and telephones, along with a bevy of other systems and machines at the Radio Ranch.

Efforts are underway to make repairs. In the meantime, their engineer was able to re-establish some contact with the satellite service, so please enjoy Classic Hit Country while those efforts continue.

Trading Time will return as soon as they get their phone lines back up and running.

Due to the fact that BBB TV-12 connects to WYSH via the internet, we are unable to play their music and programming until they get all those connections fixed. We apologize for the inconvenience.

