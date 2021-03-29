WYSH hit by lightning, limps into new week

Brad Jones 3 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Due to damage caused by lightning, WYSH is operating on a somewhat limited capacity, as the lightning took out their satellite receivers, internet, and telephones, along with a bevy of other systems and machines at the Radio Ranch.
Efforts are underway to make repairs. In the meantime, their engineer was able to re-establish some contact with the satellite service, so please enjoy Classic Hit Country while those efforts continue.

Trading Time will return as soon as they get their phone lines back up and running.

Due to the fact that BBB TV-12 connects to WYSH via the internet, we are unable to play their music and programming until they get all those connections fixed. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Boyd Launches Be One UT Values in Annual State of the University Address

KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced the new Be One UT values that …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: