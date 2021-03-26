Joint human trafficking operation results in multiple arrests

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 26, 2021) – A proactive two-day undercover operation by the Oak Ridge Police Department, Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of several men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning March 24, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested nine men and booked them into the Anderson County Jail:

  • Juan N. Gomez (DOB 10/10/78), Knoxville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act
  • Alex E. Hickey (DOB 3/9/66), Jefferson City:  Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
  • Darron C. Hickman (DOB 6/30/67), Knoxville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jose W. Salguero (DOB 3/27/85), Maryville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
  • Michael J. Slover (DOB 2/4/67), Oak Ridge: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Sexual Battery
  • Jeremy R. Williams (DOB 6/26/85), Tellico Plains: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
  • Joshua S. Wilson (DOB 7/1/88), Oak Ridge: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
  • Joshua D. Winningham (DOB 9/20/94), Knoxville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Additionally, one person was arrested on charges related to prostitution. Michael J. Houck (DOB 11/18/66), of Concord, was charged with two counts of patronizing prostitution.

Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. Two adult women were identified and offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

“We have a great relationship with the TBI and we appreciate the bureau taking interest in conducting an operation like this in Oak Ridge,” said Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith. “This operation was bigger than just one agency and we could not have pulled it off without the help from the TBI, CTF, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.”

“I am very proud of the initiative and leadership Oak Ridge Police showed in diagnosing and proactively addressing this recent problem and I am equally proud of the teamwork and can-do attitude of the TBI, CTF and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said.   

The full release from the District Attorney General’s Office can be found here.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation release can be found on TBINewsroom.com. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at https://ithastostop.com/.

As a reminder, crime tips can be submitted to ORPD at (865) 425-4399 and online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

