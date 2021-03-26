James Monroe Ritter, Coalfield

On Monday, March 22, 2021, James Monroe Ritter, loving husband, and father of three children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 87.

James was born on July 11, 1933 in Harriman, TN to Walter and Mable (Williams) Ritter. Most of his career was spent working at Jordan Distributing as a Tom’s Salesman. On September 28, 1957, he married Betty Fritts. Together, they raised three children: Doug, Freida, and Karen.

He was part of the Coalhill Community, and a lifelong member of Coalhill Baptist Church. James was a deacon there for over fifty years. He was a veteran of The United States Army, and served during the Korean War.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Nascar and Coalfield football, as well as being an avid UT Vols fan. He loved being “Papaw” to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mable Ritter.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; by children: Doug (Lisa) Ritter, Freida (Todd) Smith and Karen (Dewaine) Lane; by grandchildren: Shawney (David) Spicer, Ben (Charissa) Ritter, Jim Ritter, Shana Ritter, Brandon Ritter, Mike (Amy) Filyaw, Will (Brittany) Mattox, Matt (Jamie) Ritter, Kelly (Wayne) Milliken, Alec Ritter and Hannah Lane; by great grandchildren: Seth, Collin, and Evin Ritter, Grace and Scotty Miller, Addison and Michael Filyaw, Elsey Ritter, Alexia Milliken, and Briley Mattox; by two sisters: Delores Bennett and Mary Allen; by a brother-in-law, Dean (Patty) Fritts, and by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and everyone else that called him “Papaw.”

The family will receive friends, Saturday, March 27, 2021 between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Coalhill Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the church with Pastor TJ Aytes officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ritter Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ritter family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

