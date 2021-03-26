Lawrence (Larry) S. Cunningham Jr, Rockwood

Lawrence (Larry) S. Cunningham Jr, age 57 of Rockwood, died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. He was born September 10th, 1963 and had lived in Rockwood most all of his life. He was a 27-year employee of the Rockwood Fire Department but due to health issues, he was forced to retire early. Larry was a kindhearted, gentle soul and was always willing to help others. He had a special love for children and animals. He enjoyed life and loved gatherings at his home where he enjoyed special parties and cookouts for the family. He was preceded in death by his father: Lawrence Cunningham Sr; and brother-in-law: Louis “Cowboy” Goldberg. He is survived by:

Love of his life: Vera Pugh

Mother: Loretta Dodson Cunningham

Sisters: Terri Bradshaw Goldberg (Chuck)

Sandi Riggs (Kevin)

Also left behind to mourn his passing is stepchildren and grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Chad Kring (Sara), Beth Pugh, Crissy Kring, (Vic), Chelsey Mathis (Brandon)

Grandchildren: Destiny Waldrop, Avrin, Keylie, and Eli Harlow, Emma, Carly, Adriel, Abbi, Sawyer

Along with several nieces and nephews.

A special mention is also to be made of his fellow workers at the Rockwood Fire Department whom he loved like brothers, especially his best friend and fellow fireman Jeff Cunningham.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 pm with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment services will be on Saturday, March 27th, at 3:30 pm in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Lawrence (Larry) S. Cunningham Jr.

