Emma Jean Hill, Harriman

Emma Jean Hill, age 67, of Harriman, gained her wings and took her heavenly flight on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was a seamstress at the Rockwood Hosier Mill for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Bess Clark; and several brothers and sisters that the family knew. She is survived by:
Daughters: Rebecca (David) Ledford
Linda Strickland
Sisters: Brenda (Randel) Ladd
Dorothy Wright
Jackie Sherrill
Jamie Atkins
Brothers: Burl Clark
Philip Canup
Grandchildren: Dakota Pickard
Jesse Clark
Kimberly Braden
Great-grandson: Greyson Pickard
Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at Evans Mortuary from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm and will have a service at 4:00 pm with Rev. Dennis Armes officiating. Interment will take place at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, TN following the service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Emma Hill.