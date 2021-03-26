Emma Jean Hill, Harriman

Emma Jean Hill, age 67, of Harriman, gained her wings and took her heavenly flight on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was a seamstress at the Rockwood Hosier Mill for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Bess Clark; and several brothers and sisters that the family knew. She is survived by:

Daughters: Rebecca (David) Ledford

Linda Strickland

Sisters: Brenda (Randel) Ladd

Dorothy Wright

Jackie Sherrill

Jamie Atkins

Brothers: Burl Clark

Philip Canup

Grandchildren: Dakota Pickard

Jesse Clark

Kimberly Braden

Great-grandson: Greyson Pickard

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at Evans Mortuary from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm and will have a service at 4:00 pm with Rev. Dennis Armes officiating. Interment will take place at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, TN following the service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Emma Hill.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

