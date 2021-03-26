Carolyn Moore Scruggs, 94, Clinton

Carolyn Moore Scruggs, age 94, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A lifelong resident of Clinton, she was a member of St. Mark Methodist Church where she played the organ for nearly 50 years, and sang in the choir for many more years after she “retired.” She was also a retired music teacher, having taught in the Knox County school system for more than three decades. An avid Lady Vols Fan, Carolyn enjoyed having season tickets and traveling to many Final Four tournaments and exhibition games throughout the US and Puerto Rico. She also loved traveling in general, visiting Europe on multiple occasions throughout her life. Never married, instead focusing on her teaching career and caring for her mother after the death of her father, she developed an interest in researching and preserving the Scruggs family history. Among other family histories, she wrote the story of the 100+ year old family home in Clinton, and became one of the first members of the Scruggs Family Association, a family related organization dedicated to genealogical research of the Scruggs family. She attended many of their meetings over the years with her two sisters Dot and Mary, and Mary’s husband Bernard. She was preceded in death by parents Henry Clayton and Fanny Louvenia (Giles) Scruggs; sisters, Anna Lou Loftis, Iva Jean Richards, Dorothy Sue Leinart and Mary Katheryn Griggs; brothers, Henry Clayton Scruggs, Jr., Jere Hinton Scruggs. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins who will remember her as one of a kind who loved her family without reserve. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Morning Pointe in Clinton, for the excellent and loving care given to Carolyn during the last 6 years. While all of the staff were exceptional, the family would like especially to thank the extra special care given to Carolyn by Penny.

The family will receive friends 10:00am-12:00pm, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, and burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery after, also in Clinton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), Morgan-Scott Project, P.O. Box 8, 1022 Old Deer Lodge Pike, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, or the St. Mark Methodist Church music program, 252 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

