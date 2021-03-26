Russell Haese, Clinton

God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Our beloved Russell Haese, age 72, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Russell graduated from Oak Ridge High School before receiving his Physics Degree from Tennessee Technological University. He taught High School Mathematics in Georgia. After teaching he secured a job at Ford Motor Company, in Dearborn, Michigan, as a car and engine design engineer. He always had a wonderful work ethic throughout his lifetime. He had a good sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He said that he lived a fulfilling life accomplishing many milestones, traveled many places and had no regrets. Interests included his love of animals; he raised four dogs with his wife. He enjoyed sports and other hobbies. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. After retirement, Russ and Sue, moved to Tennessee, his home state and resided in Clinton, Tennessee.

He is preceded, in death by his parents, Louis and Grace Haese, his brother Ronald Haese and sister-in-law Judy Haese.

His well lived life will forever be loved by his Survivors, including his wife Susan, his sister Lois Haese-Szluha, his brother Randy Haese, sister-in-law Nancy Haese, sister’s in-laws/brother-in law’s Elaine and Bob Guttenberg, Karen and Paul Liker and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass, officiated by Father Richard Armstrong, will be held at St Therese Catholic Church, 701 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, Tennessee, on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 am. Directly, following the internment officiated by Pastor Larry Bourdon, of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Highway, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Humane Society, Diabetes Association or Kidney Foundation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

