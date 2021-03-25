James Daniel Lore, 79

James Daniel Lore, age 79, passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to James H. and Hubertine Peters Lore, who preceded him in death.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas with Bachelor and Masters degrees in analytical chemistry. He worked for Alcoa in Arkansas before moving to Oak Ridge in 1967 to work as a chemist at Y-12. He transferred to K-25 in 1974 and retired from there as a project manager.

He was an SEC sports fan and especially enjoyed football and basketball. He liked to travel to the Southeast stadiums for the University of Arkansas and University of Tennessee games. He was a member of St.Therese Church in Clinton and the Kappa Sigma 50 year Club.  His ever-present sense of humor will always be treasured by many friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn E. Lore, son and daughter-in-law James Daniel Jr. and Allison Lore and daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Thomas Fraser of Fredericksburg, VA. He was the grandfather of five: Megan, Lydia and Rebekah Fraser and Jackson and Spencer Lore.

The family would like to thank the caregivers that gave Jim wonderful care in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, we request you donate memorials to your favorite charity.

Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holley -Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7 PM. A private burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris, TN.

