Brenda Coleman, Rockwood

Mrs. Brenda Coleman, age 78 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home. She was born February 23, 1943 in Fork Mountain, Anderson County, Tennessee. Mrs. Coleman was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a Devoted Nana to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis “Red” Coleman; parents, Millard R. Stooksbury, Robert W. & Jessie Hamill; brother, Freddie Stooksbury; and son-in-law, Lanny Armes. Survivors include: Daughter:Pam Armes of Wartburg, TN Son & Daughter-in-law:Mike & Lisa Potter of Lancing, TN Grandchildren:Jessica Wilson (Barry) of Wartburg, TN Jonathan Armes (Ashley) of Wartburg, TN Whitney Miles (Garrett) of Wartburg, TN Daniel Potter of Lancing, TN Great Grandchildren:Cain Wilson, Cole Wilson, Caleb Armes, Cannon Armes, Ava Miles, and Emory Miles Brothers & Sisters:Larry Stooksbury (Annette) of Rockwood, TN Sheryle Ogle of Rockwood, TN Diane Cook of Rockwood, TN Terry Stooksbury (Linda) of Rockwood, TN Additional Family Members:Steve Coleman of AZ Lisa Bratton (Jeff) of Roanoke, TX Sheila Lily (David) And their families And many other extended relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Benjie Blakney officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Brenda Coleman.