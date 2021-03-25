Brenda Coleman, Rockwood

Mrs. Brenda Coleman, age 78 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home. She was born February 23, 1943 in Fork Mountain, Anderson County, Tennessee. Mrs. Coleman was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a Devoted Nana to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis “Red” Coleman; parents, Millard R. Stooksbury, Robert W. & Jessie Hamill; brother, Freddie Stooksbury; and son-in-law, Lanny Armes. Survivors include: Daughter:Pam Armes of Wartburg, TN Son & Daughter-in-law:Mike & Lisa Potter of Lancing, TN Grandchildren:Jessica Wilson (Barry) of Wartburg, TN Jonathan Armes (Ashley) of Wartburg, TN Whitney Miles (Garrett) of Wartburg, TN Daniel Potter of Lancing, TN Great Grandchildren:Cain Wilson, Cole Wilson, Caleb Armes, Cannon Armes, Ava Miles, and Emory Miles Brothers & Sisters:Larry Stooksbury (Annette) of Rockwood, TN Sheryle Ogle of Rockwood, TN Diane Cook of Rockwood, TN Terry Stooksbury (Linda) of Rockwood, TN Additional Family Members:Steve Coleman of AZ Lisa Bratton (Jeff) of Roanoke, TX Sheila Lily (David) ​And their families And many other extended relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Benjie Blakney officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Brenda Coleman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

