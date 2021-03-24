Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department shifts to curbside Community Egg Hunts due to potential severe weather

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 24, 2021) – Due to expected heavy rains and potential severe weather, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting the Community Egg Hunt on March 27 as a curbside pickup at all five locations.

The curbside pickup Egg Hunt will take place at Centennial Golf Course, Scarboro Community Center, Oak Ridge Civic Center, Cedar Hill Park, and Big Turtle Park on Saturday, March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Families are still required to pre-register for one “family ticket” for one of the locations on Eventbrite.com. There is no charge to register but spaces are limited. Participants must attend the location that they pre-registered for.

The event is limited to children ages four through fourth grade. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

