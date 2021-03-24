Simuel Jarriett Hudgins, 98, Rockwood

Mr. Simuel Jarriett Hudgins, age 98 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. He was born on October 4th, 1922 in Lyles, TN. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, always focused on family, and was loved by many close friends. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Hudgins retired from Y-12 after 37 years of service as a utility worker. He was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and very active in church work. He is preceded in death by his wife: Helen Ruth Hudgins; Parents: Simuel J. & Nora Elizabeth Hudgins; 2 sisters, and 1 brother. He is survived by:

Daughter: Sandra Gibson of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Donald Lee Hudgins (Anita) of Nashville, TN

Larry Lynn Hudgins (Mary) of Knoxville, TN

7 grandchildren

20 great grandchildren

And several great-great grandchildren

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27th, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Simuel Jarriett Hudgins.

