Quinell Eunetta Griffin (Simcox), 88

Quinell Eunetta Griffin (Simcox), age 88 born September 17, 1932, passed away in Her home on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Quinell led a very full life full of adventure and great happiness, but her best memories were made at home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; James Kirby, husband; Frank Griffin, parents; Houston and Zora Simcox, sister; Joyce Plemons, daughter; Carolyn Nelson, infant son; George Ed Kirby, sons-in-law, Jerry Hamby, Charlie Hedrick and Philip Farris.

Survivors Include:

Brothers: Solan Simcox (wife Susan)

Clyde Simcox (Wife Jo)

Marshall Simcox (wife Wanda)

David Simcox (wife Michelle)

Ronnie Simcox

Sister: Clara Clark

Children Margaret Hamby

Patsy Hedrick

Debbie Farris

Terry Mitchell (wife Jackie)

Nolan Mitchell (wife Anita)

Son-in-law: Gary Nelson

Brother-in-law: Gene Plemons

Nine Grandchildren, Nineteen Great-grandchildren, Three Great-Great Grandchildren

They loved her very much and will miss her every day.

Pall Bearers: Jason Hedrick, Justin Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell, Logan Mitchell, A.J. Melton, Devin Ruppe,

Derrick Harrison and Andrew Hedrick

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. The Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Robert Clark officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Quinell Eunetta Griffin (Simcox).

