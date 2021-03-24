Bob Martini, Kingston

Mr. Bob Martini, 78 of Kingston passed away March 23, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He attended Lee Village Baptist Church. Bob was a professional Photographer for 40 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James & Edith Madden Martini.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Marilyn Watts Martini.

Daughter & son-in-law: Dawn & Jerry Walker.

Son: Robert Martini.

Brother: Jimmy Martini.

Sister: Joyce Martine.

Two grandchildren: Kayla & husband Tony Adams, and Joe Martini.

Two great grandchildren: Owen Walker and Ethan Adams.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a private service at a later date. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Martini family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

