Bob Martini, Kingston

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Mr. Bob Martini, 78 of Kingston passed away March 23, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  He attended Lee Village Baptist Church. Bob was a professional Photographer for 40 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James & Edith Madden Martini.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Marilyn Watts Martini.

Daughter & son-in-law: Dawn & Jerry Walker.

Son: Robert Martini.

Brother: Jimmy Martini.

Sister: Joyce Martine.

Two grandchildren: Kayla & husband Tony Adams, and Joe Martini.

Two great grandchildren: Owen Walker and Ethan Adams.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a private service at a later date. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Martini family.

About News Department

Check Also

Simuel Jarriett Hudgins, 98, Rockwood

Mr. Simuel Jarriett Hudgins, age 98 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: