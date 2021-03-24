AC Sheriff alerts community to latest phone scam

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker took to social media Tuesday to make the public aware of a phone scam currently making the rounds.

In the post, Barker says that officials were notified that a man has been calling from a phone number that appears on your Caller ID as 865-264-0367, claiming to be “Sergeant Justin Smith” with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and soliciting donations for a “relief fund.” The ACSD wants everyone to be aware that there is no Sergeant Justin Smith on the department’s payroll, nor are deputies soliciting money for a relief fund, or anything else, from Anderson County citizens.

As always, never give out any personal or financial information over the telephone and if you receive one of these calls, simply hang up, and notify local law enforcement.

