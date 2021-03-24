Lacie Sierria Morgan Hunt, 22 years old, passed away March 19th, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. My heart is heavy and sad to say that our Sunshine was taken away from us way to soon. Sierria has spread her angel wings and is free to fly in everlasting life. Her spirit and beautiful smile will be missed by us all and we will carry her in our hearts every single day. She loved music & dance, four-wheeling, swimming, and all things in between.

Sierria is survived by her parents; Robert Hunt and Ashley Hunt of Knoxville, TN, Ashley M. Osborne of Knoxville, TN; Grandparents; Glenn and Tina Burress of Knoxville, TN; siblings, Isaac, Dahentay, Aylessa, Ezekial, Aslan, Dustin, and Kaitlynn; sister-in-law, Sydney; niece, Tallulah; uncle, Jeff; aunts, Amanda, and Brenda; cousins, Hannah, Hailee, Adrein, Kelsie, Peyton, and Aubree; 2nd mom, Chelsean and all of her friends.

The family has decided to not have a public service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Sierria Hunt, please visit Tribute Store

