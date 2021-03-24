Kathleen Estell Fox, Clinton

Kathleen Estell Fox, age 72, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1949 in Clinton, TN to the late Leeroy and Margaret Taylor Fox.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by, son, Steven Fox, siblings, Clara Daniels, Pearl Emert, Sally Messamore, Edna Liles, Edward Hall, and Robert Huston.

Survived by:

Sisters………. Mildred Ruth, Joyce Stevens, Patricia Daniels, Brenda Lindsay

Brothers…… James R. Fox, wife Naomia and Franklin Fox, wife Sue

Very Special Friend….. Tommy Cooper

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends,

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Chuck Daniels officiating. Kathleen’s graveside will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00PM at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

