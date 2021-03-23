Rockwood Fire Responds to Brush Fire and Medical Call on Monday Night



Rockwood Fire units responded to an out of control brush fire last night just after 8pm on Grays Way in the Clymersville area. The fire was quickly contained before it could spread to near-by homes.

Residents are reminded that a burn permit is required for outdoor burning until May 15th. You could face fines if one is not obtained .

Rockwood fire and police also responded with a medical unit to the 900 block of Bayless Ave last night where a female was unresponsive and 911 notified the medical responders that CPR was being administered. The patient was able to regain conciseness and taken to the hospital.

