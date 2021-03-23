SHILLINGS ARRESTED FOR CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Law enforcement in Roane County took 46-year-old Walter Blake Shillings of Harriman into custody over the weekend. Court documents obtained today state Shillings knowingly failed to provide his 10-year-old female Labrador Retriever medical care. It was found by law enforcement on a porch too weak to move and very sick. The officer noted in his report he believed the canine drank from a nearby catch pan tainted with used motor oil. Roane County Paws assisted law enforcement with rescuing the dog. It was transported to a veterinarian office in Knoxville for emergency treatment of multiple medical problems. Shillings later was interviewed by police and stated he knew the canines failing health and medical conditions was wrong. He was arrested for cruelty to animals.
