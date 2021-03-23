Robert “Bob” Murphy, Clinton

Robert “Bob” Murphy, age 86, of Clinton passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2021, from complications of Asbestosis. Born in Charlotte, TN, Bob was in grade school when his family moved to Oak Ridge in 1945. Bob graduated from Clinton High School in 1953 and worked at K-25 prior to joining Southern Bell Telephone in 1955. It was there that he met a pretty telephone operator, Mary Ruth Melton, to whom he was married for 58 years prior to her passing. Bob served in the Army National Guard as a Maintenance Sergeant. After his retirement from South Central Bell in 1991, Bob enjoyed traveling but his real passion was spending time with Ruth.

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded by his parents, George, and Birdie Murphy; brother George, Jr; and sister Mary Jane Jammes. Bob is survived by children Deborah Dickson (Ashley), Robert Lynn Murphy (Donna), and Stephen Wayne Murphy (Mary), and grandchild Lyndsai Murphy Thoma (Albert). He is also survived by nephews, many friends including his telephone co-workers, wonderful neighbors, his Melton family in -laws, and compassionate medical professionals from Quality Private Duty Care. A special thank you to Mrs. Brenda Smith, to whom we will be forever grateful.

A private service will be held for the family, with a memorial celebration of Bob’s life to be held once gatherings can take place safely, In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements

