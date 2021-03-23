Delmar Eugene “Gene” McClanahan, Clinton

Delmar Eugene “Gene” McClanahan, age 90, passed away on March 20, 2021. Gene was born in Walland, Tennessee. He was a longtime Clinton resident and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton for many years where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Department director and greeter. Gene also served as the church liaison with the general contractor during the construction of the FBC Family Life Center. Gene loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his sons, grandsons and good friend Bob Holt and hunting with his son Jerry and friend Les Swann.

Gene retired as a maintenance supervisor at the DOE Y-12 National Security Complex. Prior to his arriving at Y-12, Gene’s career included work at the former U.S. Rubber Company in developing welding techniques for zirconium and with The Boeing Company in the production of the Saturn V rocket for the NASA Apollo Program.

Gene was pre-deceased by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ingram McClanahan; his parents, Delmar and Bernis Caldwell McClanahan; his brother, Sanford; his sister, Nora Ann Pickens; his daughter-in-law Julia McClanahan; and his first wife, Betty Latham McClanahan, the mother of his four sons.

He is survived by: sons, Jerry (Debbie) McClanahan of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Steven McClanahan and Rodney McClanahan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Jim (Traci) McClanahan of Knoxville, Tennessee; step-daughters, Janine A. (Brian) Riggs and Jennifer (Michael) Fraker of Clinton, Tennessee; brother, Ray (Trudy) McClanahan of Taylors, South Carolina; sisters, Ruth Branton of Walland, Tennessee; and Delsie Millsaps, Faye (Roger) Bolin and June Hall of Maryville, Tennessee.

Gene was blessed with seven grandchildren: Lindsey (Josh) Vaughn of Columbia, Tennessee; David (Stephanie) McClanahan of Bristol, Tennessee; Kaylee McClanahan of Nashville, Tennessee; Adam Jennings, Lauren (Josh) Queener, Caroline (Jeremy) Bray of Clinton, Tennessee; and Ashlee (Michael) Mathis of Arlington, Texas.

He was also blessed with 9 great grandchildren : Andy, Lilly, and Oliver Vaughn of Columbia, Tennessee; Justin McClanahan and Eric (Abby) McClanahan of Knoxville, Tennessee; Adeline Queener and Neyland and Beesley Bray of Clinton, Tennessee; and Michael Jr. and Megan Mathis of Arlington, Texas.

Graveside service will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Service Center (Food Pantry) of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, 37717-0268. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements and may be viewed on www.holleygamble.com.

